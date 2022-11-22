Masiphumele went up in flames again after a devastating fire broke out in the Z-section on Monday morning. The latest fire incident comes after one person died and hundreds were displaced when a fire swept through the area in October.

Community worker, Nelisa Dondolo says the fire has been contained but details of how the blaze started and how many people have been affected is still not known. “ Everything is still hot so it is difficult for us to get it. We are now using a container to take the details of the people who were affected by the fire. “Call for donations has gone out but due to the recent fire there are no goods stores,” she says.

Cape Town’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says the incident by indicating that firefighters stationed at Kommetjie Road responded to the fire after noticing smoke coming from the Masiphumelele area. “When crews responded, they found several informal structures alight, but Saps and law enforcement had to be called in when members of the community tried to interfere with the work of the firefighters. “When the fire spread to the wetlands area, additional resources were requested, and at present, 15 fire fighting appliances and about 70 staff are battling to contain the blaze which is spreading in the direction of Lake Michelle.

“No injuries from the community were reported and at present only one firefighter was electrocuted as a result of illegal electrical connections,” Carelse says. Meanwhile, humanitarian relief NGO Gift of the Givers confirmed that they will be assisting all those who were affected by the fire. The organisation's Ali Sablay says that the fire comes less than a month after they had previously assisted hundreds of residents from Masiphumele in October.