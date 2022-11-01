One person has died and hundreds have been displaced by a fire which razed 100 homes in Masiphumelele. The details of how the blaze started are sketchy as the incident happened shortly before 3am on Monday.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that one person has died while more than 400 mense are now homeless. On Monday, the victims were going through the rubble to find what they could salvage, while others were already cleaning the spaces where their shacks were in order to rebuild. It is a devastating blow for Nosisa Hlulani, 40, who says her matric son has lost everything.

DISTRAUGHT: Nosisa Hlulani, 40. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “[Yesterday] was the first day of the final exams and he lost his ID, books and uniform,” she explains. “He went to school, he stayed in school the whole day, even though he was wearing the clothes he grabbed when we heard people shouting there was a fire. “This is a traumatic experience for someone who has to focus on his books.

“I hope that the school will understand the situation,” the heartbroken mom adds. Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirms the City were informed about the inferno at approximately 2.45am. “The blaze destroyed 100 dwellings with an estimated 430 persons affected. No emergency sheltering is activated as the fire victims will stay with family and friends,” he says.

“Sassa, Gift of the Givers and Living Hope will provide humanitarian assistance. “The Department of Home Affairs will assist with the issuing of temporary IDs for the matriculants to write exams. “City services, including informal settlements management, solid waste, water and sanitation and electricity, are on site and busy with damage assessments.”

Carelse says it took 18 firefighting appliances and as many as 70 firefighters to bring the blaze, fanned by a strong southeaster, under control. “The fire was brought under control just before 5am. At this stage, one body was discovered with fatal burn wounds,” he adds. AID: Humanitarian help for victims Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirms that a death inquest case docket has been registered at the Ocean View police station.