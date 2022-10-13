Several high school laaities have been arrested after a man was attacked in a Facebook Marketplace scam. The six teenagers aged between 15 and 17 were nabbed in Brown’s Farm, Philippi on Wednesday after they allegedly tried to rob the man who was delivering an item he was selling on Facebook’s marketplace.

However wakker cops witnessed the attack and quickly pounced on the gang, says police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala. Gwala explains: “The Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit arrested six suspects aged between 15 and 17, following an attempted robbery on Wednesday, 12 October 2022. “The victim was delivering a system that was ordered on Facebook Marketplace in Sagolota Street, Brown’s Farm when he was met by six males who stoned the vehicle in an attempt to rob him.”

Gwala says cops confiscated their cellphones and found 15 more potential victims. “Police officers witnessed the ordeal and arrested the suspects and confiscated their cellular telephones. “The suspects had lured the victim to the said location, under the guise of being potential customers.