A teenage girl has been arrested for another Facebook Marketplace scam. The 17-year-old is allegedly one of four skurke who lured a man to Brown’s Farm.

He flagged down cops who subsequently gave chase. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says: “In yet another case where a Marketplace advertiser was lured to Brown’s Farm under the pretext of delivering advertised goods, he was robbed by four suspects yesterday afternoon. “Nyanga police who were on patrol were flagged down by the victim who related his ordeal.

“As part of the police investigation into the crime, one of the suspects, a 17-year-old female, was spotted and arrested by the police.” BUSTED! A skelme 17-year-old caught trying to scam outjie with four robbers Twigg says the search continues for her alleged accomplices. “Once charged, she will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court,” he adds.

Last week, six teenagers were arrested for a similar case. The Nyanga crime prevention unit arrested six skelms, aged 15 to 17, following an attempted robbery on October 12. According to police, the victim was delivering a system that was ordered on Facebook Marketplace in Sagolota Street, Brown’s Farm. He was met by six men, who stoned his vehicle in an attempt to rob him.

Police officers witnessed the ordeal and arrested the bandiete, then confiscated their cellphones. The suspects had used the same trick to get the victim into the area. The teens had been chatting to 15 other potential victims at the time of the arrest.

Twigg says: “Another plea is made to all social media advertisers to exercise caution when dealing with potential customers. “Police in Nyanga have recorded several incidents where advertisers are lured to Brown’s Farm, robbed and attacked. “On 12 October, six suspects between the ages of 15 and 17 were arrested by Nyanga police following an attempted robbery.