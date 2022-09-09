A 51-year-old man has been stabbed to death after being lured to Brown’s Farm in Philippi by a potential buyer for his TV which had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace. According to the Weekend Argus, the victim and his niece from Glencairn were sitting in a vehicle when the window was smashed. Police say the ou tried to protect himself and his niece and was stabbed and his car was stolen.

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesely Twigg said: “The victim sustained stab wounds to his body and was taken to a medical facility but succumbed due to his injuries. “The other victim was unharmed. “Nyanga police registered a murder and hijacking case for investigation.

Manenberg police spokesperson captain Ian Bennett told the Weekend Argus the area where the incident took place was a hijacking hotspot. “The vehicle was recovered by Saps members in Dyokani Street, the suspects fled the scene. “It has been noticed with concern that citizens of other communities enter the Nyanga precinct by delivering items sold and bought on Marketplace.

“Saps would like to warn people not from the area to enquire about the risk factors and not to enter an unknown area at night.” Last month, the Daily Voice reported on two incidents where Marketplace buyers were attacked. Graeme Mitchell, 37, from Bridgetown, said he had to use a gun to escape after being lured to Brown’s Farm by “Amos Qaoka” for the sale of a 55-inch Samsung TV that was being sold for R3 500.