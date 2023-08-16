The man convicted for the murder of Marike de Klerk, ex-wife of former president FW de Klerk, has been granted parole. The Department of Correctional Services said Luyanda Mboniswa is leaving the mang on August 30, reports IOL.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said as part of his parole conditions, Mboniswa will be restricted to his magisterial district and will not be allowed to change his address without informing his parole officer. Mboniswa will also not be allowed to contact the De Klerk family. Marike was murdered in December 2001 in her Cape Town apartment. She had been strangled to death. An autopsy revealed that Marike was also found with several wounds to her head. MURDERED: Marike According to the late forensic expert Deon Knobel, “Mboniswa had roughly gripped De Klerk’s neck with so much force that he broke several bones in her throat and burst a blood vessel in her eye”.

At the time, Knobel said his findings led him to believe that Marike was on her knees when she died. Mboniswa worked as a security guard at Marike’s Bloubergstrand apartment complex, and was arrested and charged. He was convicted on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and housebreaking and sentenced in May 2003.