Mitchells Plain residents joined hands in the annual Walk of Remembrance on Saturday where they paid tribute to innocent people who lost their lives to gang violence. Members of the Mitchells Plain Court Watch, Mitchells Plain United Resident Association (Mura), Community Policing Forum and family members took to the streets where they called on authorities to take real action against skollies.

Linda Jones, one of the organisers of the walk, said it was a very sad, emotional and depressing moment to see so many people grieving for their loved ones in Mitchells Plain. ORGANISER: Linda Jones “This is our seventh walk and there were so many new families joining us on this march, it’s such a crazy thing to experience and see how many of our children are being killed on our streets on a daily basis,” she added. Jones called on the community to come out and speak out against these types of crimes.

“We need to put a stop to this, we need parents to be brave enough to even hand their own child over to authorities,” she explained. “Avoid that your child becomes the one responsible for another family’s pain. “We are affected by crime. So we are standing up and saying enough is enough, we are sick of this!”

Dawn Basson, mother of 19-year-old Chad Basson, joined the march for the third year in a row. Chad, who received the National Order of Mendi for Bravery, died in a hail of bullets in June 2018 while attending a 21st party. He was struck after jumping in front of a group of partygoers and using his body as a shield.