As communities around Cape Town were in disarray due to the taxi strike, a Delft organisation continued the fight against gender-based violence (GBV). Members of the Western Cape Missing People Unit (WCMPU) took to the streets on Saturday to make their voices heard against GBV.

Founder Candice van der Rheede said the WCMPU’s aim was to raise awareness and get more mense to participate in these kinds of gatherings. MENSE GATHERED: Delft Main Road “The main aim is so that community members can interact, every time we have something like this we make extra posters for the passer-by to interact and ask questions,” she added. “We don’t want support from organisations that already know about GBV, we want the mother that is looking after the grandchildren and is being abused. We want the normal people.

“We want to reach the drivers who don’t know how to identify GBV, so what we are doing is creating awareness.” The group gathered on Delft Main Road with posters and handing out flyers. Some of the members were also made up as victims of GBV to show mense the reality of it. “What better way than to dress up as victims, all things considered with the taxi violence it was very nice,” Candice told Daily Voice.

FOUNDER: Candice Meanwhile, a GBV ambassadors model was launched in Delft in May after residents raised concerns as 43 cases were reported between April and June in Delft. The initiative which was launched by the Department of Social Development (DSD) offers support to victims of GBV. Spokesperson Esther Lewis said the department prioritised GBV and have initiated several interventions.