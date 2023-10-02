The EFF in the Western Cape says they will go ahead with a planned shutdown of the province today, despite the sudden withdrawal of various other organisations at the last minute. The provincial ANC, Santaco and the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Sunday cancelled their participation in the protest, which calls for an end to “unjust taxi impoundments, gangsterism, a collapsed service delivery, unemployment, unlawful evictions and racism in Cape Town”.

The EFF tweeted that “the days of the DA-led City of Cape Town draconian rule and racism are over”. CAUSE: EFF shutdown promo. It further stated that “for too long have the poorest of the poor and working class been treated with disdain” by the DA-led government. “The time has come to stand and say: enough is enough!” a statement read.

The EFF said the march would end at the Ndabeni Municipal Complex, where a memorandum of demands would be handed over to City officials. Several organisations initially pledged their support for the protest but on Sunday, taxi council Santaco, the ANC and Sanco stated they did not want to be affiliated with “an EFF shutdown”. ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed told the Daily Voice: “The ANC has taken the decision to pull out of the march. At first it was agreed that the march would be peaceful and it would be a multi-party protest. However, the EFF has gone to the media depicting a different message.

“As much as we support the taxi industry, we don’t want to be associated with any shutdowns or strikes and for this reason will not be joining.” Sanco spokesperson Buntu Gwija echoed those views, saying that they stand for a peaceful resolution. “It has consistently been our position that this was a multi-party march against the unlawful impoundment of taxis, never intended to be a shutdown.

“We call on our members not to participate and to continue with their normal activities [today],’ Gwija said. Santaco deputy-chairperson Nceba Enge added: “As a council, we will not be participating; however, there are members in the industry belonging to the EFF who could possibly join in their private capacity.” But, EFF spokesperson Wandile Kasibe says they are min gespin by the sudden withdrawals.

EFF REP: Wandile Kasibe. File photo “The most important thing here is the issues our people are dealing with. Whether you call it a shutdown, march, protest, or strike, [that] is not the issue. It’s the violence, taxi impoundments, gangsterism, load shedding and unemployment that is [an issue],” Kasibe explained. The City of Cape Town on Friday said that permission had been granted for the expected group of 1 000 protesters, who will gather at 9am on the open field on the corner of Heideveld Road and Volstruis Road in Bridgetown (Vangate Mall). From there they will proceed to the Ndabeni pound.