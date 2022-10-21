Angry residents marched to the police station demanding an update on the case of slain Tamia Botha. The four-year-old girl went missing on September 25 while she was at a street bash.

Her body was found the following day in a bag on a field at Nederburg Primary. A man was taken in for questioning and he was released. Two suspects were charged with the murder of the girl but they were also freed.

On Thursday, more than 100 Klein Nederburg residents went to Paarl East Saps to demand answers. VICTIM: Tamia Botha, 4, killed Local councillor Leandre Matthee says: “We decided as the community to go to the police because we are not getting answers. “The family is not getting anything from the police, we call the police station every day and we get nothing from them.

“No one tells us anything, we want to know if they have found suspects, if they have found evidence, we also want to know if they have the DNA results back. “We want the family to know that we are not going to give up asking for justice for Mia, she is not just going to be a number.” She says the government had a hand in the death of the young meisie.

“If load shedding was not implemented we would have easily found Tamia but because it was dark we couldn’t. “The murderer took advantage of what the government did.” Tamia’s mom Udene Botha says cops keep telling her that they are busy with the case.

“They keep telling me that the bag is with the health department forensics,” she says. “Whenever I ask I hear that the case is in capable hands but we aren’t hearing anything and there are no suspects. “I’m losing hope each day because I don’t see the progress they are talking about.