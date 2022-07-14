A man, who is suffering from two types of cancer, will hit the road to raise funds for a very sick baby. Michael Wynne did not feel well when he started his 20th walkathon in Kraaifontein yesterday morning but says little Breanne Adriaanse needs all the help she can get.

Michael founded the Walk-a-Ride Cancer Foundation to gather funds for cancer sufferers in need. Wednesday, he walked all the way to Belhar to meet Breanne and her family. He says he will be keeping up this campaign for 13 months – Breanne’s age at the current moment.

Starting in Scottsville, he walked along the R300 via Kuils River before turning onto the Stellenbosch Arterial to take him to Belhar. He then walked back home. The 59-year-old told the Daily Voice: “I’m not feeling so well today but it won’t hold me back from helping that baby. “I was diagnosed with both prostate and colon cancer and I am currently in remission.

“On my previous walks for her I managed to raise R1500, when I walked to Langebaan, but today will be the first time I meet her and her parents in person. “I hope the public will support me in helping this family, this little baby is a warrior, that is what doctors are calling her.” SUPPORT: Michael, 59 The Daily Voice previously published a plea for help from mom Shereen Miles, 42, a single mother of seven.