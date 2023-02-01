A hartseer mom from Eagle Park says her worst fears came true this week when DNA tests revealed that a body dumped at Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve is that of her missing son. Nearly a year after the disappearance of Aldino Williams, 20, his family was contacted by detectives to say the body found last year was his.

Aldino, who attended the Chrysalis Academy, was last seen by his family on March 6 and at the time, it was revealed he was abducted by unknown persons. His family hosted a 21st birthday bash on October 21 to celebrate his life and once again appealed for information. Mom Elizabeth, 49, told the Daily Voice that they were contacted by police a few weeks before Aldino’s verjaar and told a decomposed body was found at the nature reserve, and that she needed to hand over a DNA sample for testing.

“They contacted me this week and took me to get the test results. It came back as 99.9% accurate that the body is Aldino’s,” she added. “A day after he went missing I said I could feel he is no longer living, but at least now we have closure. “I clung onto hope and always thought maybe he was in hospital somewhere and couldn’t remember who he was ... but now we have confirmation.

“They have not told us what the cause of death was as the body was decomposed but I recognised the T-shirt as his. “It also had a lot of holes which looked like he was stabbed multiple times.” Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing has confirmed the DNA match, adding that Grassy Park police are now investigating a murder case.