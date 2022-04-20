The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched a manhunt for the sick vark who raped a goat in Dunoon recently.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, sparked outrage when it was revealed that the man had broken into the kraal of a local farmer and committed various sexual acts with the pregnant bokkie.

Chief Inspector, Jaco Pieterse, told the Daily Voice that the footage was too horrific to describe and labelled the perpetrator as “sadistic and cruel”.

Last week the SPCA intensified their search for the suspect by going to Dunoon where they put up posters of the suspect’s face and also handed pamphlets to residents.

LOOK OUT: SPCA inspectors putting up posters of suspect. Picture supplied

Inspectors engaged with community members and also visited the local spaza shops to raise awareness about the incident.

The R5 000 reward has now been increased to R6 000 following a specified donation by a concerned member of the public and supporter of the SPCA.

The reward will be paid to any person who can provide information to the SPCA that will lead to arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the goat has physically recovered from her ordeal and has been returned to her saddened owner.

Anyone with information can call the SPCA on 021 700 1458/9 or the police.

[email protected]