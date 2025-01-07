By Mahira Duval Pictures supplied

SALAAM SKURKE: Sufiyaan Scheepers and Imtiyaaz Davids TEARS flowed at the Athlone Magistrates Court on Monday as three young skelms who were caught on camera robbing an e-hailing driver were sent to the mang. Sufiyaan Scheepers and Imtiyaaz Davids appeared alongside their 17-year-old accomplice where they were informed that the State would be opposing their release on bail. The trio along with Zubair Morris, who was not at court, are accused of robbing driver Ali Zaib on Christmas Eve in Rylands.

The incident which left the 36-year-old Pakistani father of five traumatised caused an outcry on social media as mense quickly identified them as members of the IGBs gang in Hanover Park. In the viral clip, the four youngsters are seen pouncing on Zaib's vehicle with one immediately threatening him with a knife. "Jy hou ma se p***! Where is the money? " the robber asks as Zaib is trying to prevent him from using the long knife.

The scared driver is heard telling the robbers to take what they want and even handing over the access code to his cellphone. After the robbery, the main assailant returns to the vehicle to greet the driver saying: "[Are] you Muslim? Salaam!" During court proceedings, Davids was identified as the skurk who wielded the knife at Zaib while Scheepers revealed shocking information about Morris.

As the State prosecutor questioned police about why Morris was not brought to court, Scheepers piemped that his bra been arrested a week earlier in The Vlei and was already in the mang. According to a Daily Voice source, he was busted after he pointed a firearm at cops as they hunted the group of skelms and he was subsequently sent to Pollsmoor Prison. The prosecutor informed the court that the State would be opposing the release of all four suspects and asked that Scheepers and Davids be remanded at Pollsmoor Prison.

The teary-eyed mother of the juvenile was seen bursting into tears as the prosecutor told the court that the 17-year-old boy would not be released but instead be sent to the juvenile detention centre at Pollsmoor. The case was postponed to 13 January for the bail information to be obtained. As court proceedings ended, chuckles were heard when Scheepers appeared hartseer that he could not see his mother in the public gallery.