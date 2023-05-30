Mystery surrounds the attempted murder of a Manenberg woman who was shot at multiple times on Monday morning. Manenberg police spokesperson Ian Bennett said that the 30-year-old vrou survived after being shot in the head.

“Police were called to the scene in Thames Road shortly after 8am where they found a 30-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds to her body,” he explained. “She was shot four times, of which one was in the head, but survived. It is unclear why she was the target of the attack and no arrests have yet been made.” NO-GO: Cops cordoned off this Manenberg area where vrou got shot. Pictures: Leon Knipe This comes just a week after mom Tamsyn Tyler Philips, 23, was killed during an alleged gang war.

The mom, fondly known as Tammy, was shot dead alongside Christopher de Jongh, 28, in the ongoing clashes led by the Fancy Boys gang during a shooting in Dina Court. At the time of the double murder, De Jongh’s family revealed he was a member of the Hard Livings gang and said that he was the intended target of the shooting. They revealed that he was killed by the rival gang, and as Tammy walked by she witnessed his shooting. Skurke then shot her.