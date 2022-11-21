A Manenberg man accused of raping his puppy and making a selfie video has been released on R500 bail by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Junade Philander, 23, made his first appearance on Friday after being busted by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Manenberg cops last week amid a viral video of the incident.

At the time, chief inspector Jaco Pieterse told the Daily Voice that the video which went viral on chat groups had been reported to them and they set out to investigate. Along with the City’s law enforcement and Manenberg SAPS, they traced Philander to his home in Renoster Street where the video was made. Pieterse explained that Philander was seen raping a male hondjie and making a video of the shocking act on a cellphone.

The incident caused an uproar in Manenberg as the local Community Police Forum labelled him as a sick man, saying they feared what would happen to children and women in the community if even animals are violated. SHAME, MAN: The arme dog that was horribly attacked Pieterse said Philander was tjanking as he stood in the dock as he asked the magistrate if he could call his family, as he was set to initially appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court. “The case was postponed to 24 January 2023. He is adamant he wants to defend himself and was close to tears again,” Pieterse said.