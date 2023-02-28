A police officer has been left with head injuries and a SAPS vehicle was damaged after being stoned by mense in Manenberg. A source close to the investigation revealed to the Daily Voice that the incident, which happened on Sunday at about 9am in Stormsrivier Walk, started after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by a 17-year-old boy.

The source explained cops came under attack by stone throwers while attending the scene. INVESTIGATING: Manenberg police. “The two apparently belong to opposing gangs. It is alleged that an argument started after an all-night party,” the source said. “The party continued into the morning and that’s when the argument happened.

“It is alleged the teenager stabbed the 30-year-old male in the back.” SAPS spokesperson captain Ian Bennett said the stone-throwing broke out after the community were told that the victim had died. “When SAPS members arrived to stop the stone throwing the community turned on SAPS members, pelting them with stones, injuring the 38-year-old constable,” he explained.

Bennett said the officer was struck by a stuk concrete through an open window while he sat in the vehicle. The injured cop was rushed to hospital for treatment. Came under attack: Cops were stoned while attending a crime scene in Manenberg. Bennett added that SAPS officers stood their ground and dispersed the woelag crowd.

“The suspect ran away after shots were fired. A pursuit followed, where members arrested a 17-year-old boy for the possession of a .38 Special revolver with five rounds of ammunition.” Bennett said mense again started to attack SAPS members to aid the escape of the teenager. It is believed the teen belongs to a gang and he was visiting the area from Eerste River.

Manenberg SAPS station commander Sanele Zama described the actions by the community as “appalling and worrying”. “It seems that our community is sucked into a dark hole of crime and corruption,” he added. “The community’s violent attack on SAPS members will not be tolerated; we will not stop fighting crime in Manenberg.