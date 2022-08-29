A popular young woman known for selling detergents to help her mom was killed in a gang shooting in Manenberg after apparently being mistaken for a man. The hartseer mother of Fadwah Gallie, 30, says she watched in disbelief as she lost another child to senseless gang violence.

Her teen son, Magdien, was similarly killed in 2001. Mom Fatima, 56, says Fadwah left her home in Red River Walk on Thursday night for a shop in Karen Court. “She was walking with a female friend to the shop and I was at home when her friend suddenly came running in and told us they shot her.”

GUNNED DOWN: Police at the scene where Fadwah and man were shot. Picture: Leon Knipe She says witnesses told her that her daughter, who was known as “Gallie”, came around the corner when she was confronted by the gunman who shot her in the head. “When I got there she was already dead. Fadwah was a pageant queen when she was younger so people called her Queenie,” says Fatima. “As an adult she wasn’t married and did not have children. She worked part-time in a clothing factory in Epping but became known as Gallie because she walked around Manenberg every day selling detergents to help gain an income for the house.

“The man who was also killed in the shooting is unknown to us and we believe that the shooters mistook her for a man because she dressed like a man most of the time,” she adds. LAID TO REST: Family and friends attend Fadwah Gallie’s janazah Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting, saying when cops arrived at the corner of The Downs and Matilda roads before 9pm they found a dead man and woman with an injured man. “The male and female were declared deceased on the scene.

“A 42-year-old male who sustained injuries was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The yet to be identified suspects fled the scene. “The motive for the attack is unknown. Manenberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.”