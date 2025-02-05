A COUPLE have lost their lives when their car caught fire in Manenberg. Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at approximately 1.10am on Tuesday they received an alert of a vehicle alight in Sabie Walk, Manenberg.

He reports: “Crews from Gugulethu arrived at 1.20 am and found that the fire had been extinguished by bystanders. They then found two bodies in the vehicle with fatal burn wounds. “The incident is being investigated by the South African Police Service.” Cops, meanwhile, registered an inquest docket after finding the charred bodies of a 47-year-old man and an unknown female.

Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “They were found in a vehicle in Sabie Walk, Manenberg, Tuesday morning, 4 February 2025 at about 1.30 am. “Police members responded to a complaint of a vehicle that was burning and upon arrival at the scene Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire and the bodies were discovered. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. This episode took place just days after five-year-old Simele Asonele Silekwa was killed in a similar way last Thursday in Eerste River. Five-year-old Simele Asonele Silekwa was killed when he was trapped in a car in Eerste River. Picture: Supplied His mom Sibongiseni Silekwa had the hartseer task of identifying her son’s remains at the mortuary yesterday morning.

She recalled the haunting details of the day her son was trapped inside a Ford Bantam. The grieving mom explains: “I had been out and when I returned home, he was there but left when I went to buy vegetables. “I heard from my neighbours that there was a car that was on fire. I went to the scene and waited until the fire was out, and since I knew my son was not at home, I ran to the car and forensic investigators showed me the body.