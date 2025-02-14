MANENBERG cops are cracking the whip on drug merts and criminals after busting 28 mense and recovering nearly 300 units of drugs in recent days. Station commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo, says in just four days, the teams have made significant progress in the fight against crime in the Cape Flats community.

Naidoo reports: “This week, from 10-14 February, saw continuous integrated operational success under the command of Captain Solomons and Captain Vermeulen. “Several significant achievements were made during this period. Captain Vermeulen led the Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit in a disruptive operation targeting gang violence and their illegal activities.” Naidoo says cops busted three females aged 22 to 40 years and 25 males aged 22 to 50 years.

CONFISCATED: 300 units of drugs were seized He adds: “The arrests were related to various criminal activities, including possession of drugs. In this time, we confiscated 80 units of heroin, 84 Mandrax tablets, 11 units of unga, 85 units of tik and 30 litres of liquor sold by those without a liquor licence. “Nine taxi-related incidents were addressed, leading to the impoundment of illegal and unroadworthy vehicles. “Fines totalling R153 100 were issued by traffic services during the early morning clampdown.