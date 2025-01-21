MANENBERG cops are smiling from ear-to-ear after being named the top cop shop in the Western Cape at the annual SAPS Excellence Awards on Saturday. Loud cheers were heard as station commander Brigadier Jayce Naidoo walked onto the stage to accept the prestigious award on behalf of his colleagues.

The station, which has been dealt a blow with an increase in gang violence in recent weeks, proved to be a notch above the rest as they won the award for the Station of the Year in the category where the cop shop is managed by a Brigadier. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday, Naidoo says he got a skrik when they named Manenberg cop shop as the winner. He explains: “It came as quite a surprise but very welcomed by the staff. The award covers the work done in the last financial year and is a testament to my predecessor, Brigadier Sanele Zama, and every member at the station that works so hard every day.’

Naidoo added that the award has helped to boost morale at the station and says it is important for the community to work alongside police. He says: “As the news spread everyone celebrated together. This award is for every member at the station and along with the Community Police Forum (CPF) who are doing excellent work to mobilise the community and address residents on working with SAPS.” Manenberg SAPS station management celebrate the award CPF chairperson Pastor Vernon Visagie says despite resourcing probleme, the officers have shown their dedication and commitment towards fighting crime.