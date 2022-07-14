A World Boxing Council (WBC) belt that belonged to Madiba and that was on display at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Soweto has been stolen. The WBC title belt was given to Mandela by boxing legend, Sugar Ray Leonard, after he was released from prison, and was said to be a treasured by Madiba.

The belt – worth an estimated R50 000 – was gifted to Madiba due to his love of boxing. It was reported missing on July 1 by employees of the Nelson Mandela House on Vilakazi Street in the western part of Orlando, reports IOL. It is believed the employees reported the incident to the police in Orlando, Soweto.

The Mandela house is home to many artefacts of the late Struggle icon, who was acknowledged around the globe for his contribution to South Africa’s liberation. The stolen belt had a green strap emblazoned with gold WBC details. Police spokesperson for Gauteng, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said no suspects had been arrested yet.