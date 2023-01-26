A 19-year-old man was expected to appear in the Riversdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of raping a 75-year-old woman. According to Southern Cape provincial police spokesperson Christopher Spies, the elderly victim was at her home in Wilson Street, Riversdale on Sunday when just before 10am the suspect charged into her apartment.

“At about 9.40am, the suspect, who is known to her, forcefully entered her flat. He allegedly assaulted the victim before he forced himself on to her and later violated her before he fled the scene. “The victim managed to raise the alarm and neighbours who responded alerted the police,” Spies explained. He said once cops arrived, the victim was transported to the nearest medical facility where she was admitted for medical care.

The suspect had fled. “Riversdale police immediately assembled a team which commenced with a search. Members tracked him down on Monday morning. “The 19-year-old was arrested and remains in police custody.”