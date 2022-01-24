The man who doused a Department of Community Safety employee with petrol and set her alight has been arrested, four months after the incident.

Jacqueline Mpontsana, 40, was killed in September when she refused to have sex with Lwazi Sibindana, 38.

He was on the run but his luck ran out when he was apprehended in Khayelitsha on Friday.

The victim’s mom Mandisa Mpontsana, 79, has expressed relief after the arrest.

“I was really scared that he would come and cause harm on my granddaughter after he killed Jackie,” she says.

“I received a call from Lwazi’s family and they told me that he is behind bars.

“I am very happy about it and I hope that he is kept in jail for life.”

DECEASED: Jackie, 40

Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has also welcomed the news.

“I am advised by my Head of Department, Advocate Yashina Pillay, that the suspect has been arrested.

“Advocate Pillay has instructed our Court Watching Brief to obtain further information and to monitor the case going forward.”

Jackie worked for the Department of Community Safety.

Part of her responsibilities were to assess police stations for compliance in terms of the Domestic Violence Act.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirms the arrest and says: “He will appear in Court on Monday.

“He was arrested at his hiding place in Khayelitsha.”

