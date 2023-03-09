A man, who was thought to have died in a devastating fire in Tafelsig that claimed three lives, says he is alive. Reagan van Rooyen, 23, suffered severe third-degree burns in the blaze early Saturday morning in Mont Blanc Street.

His girlfriend Remon-Lee Thompson, 24, along with Sabirah Mohammed, 13, and Casey Thompson, 12, all died. RUINED: Mont Blanc Street, Tafelsig home. According to Reagan, he just remembers waking up in Tygerberg Hospital. “Ek kan nog nie onthou nie. I regained consciousness at the hospital and I still asked them what am I doing there.

“No one wanted to tell me that my girlfriend and the other two didn’t make it, I then discharged myself so they told me. “I don’t even know how I’m going to move forward because she was our strength in the relationship,” a hartseer Reagan says. Reagan, who has a six-year-old daughter with Remon-Lee, adds that he doesn’t know how he is going to break the news to her.

HARTSEER AND INJURED: Reagan, 23. “She is currently at Red Cross [War Memorial Children’s] Hospital because she also suffered from the smoke. I must make myself strong because she doesn’t know her mother died.” At the time, Reagan’s sister Lynette Thompson, 42, said they didn’t know how the fire started but she heard that her brother had left a candle burning in his room as it was load shedding. Reagan, who suffered burns to his back, arms and legs, will undergo a skin graft in the coming weeks.