A quiet community has been left shaken after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death in Parow North.

Neighbourhood watch chairperson Leon van Eeden says he received a call about suspicious movement near De Grendel train station.

“I took a drive around and I saw people running at the railway line and then we got to a point where they stopped,” he says.

“I asked them what happened and they told me a guy called Mannetjies was stabbed and more people came.

“I think his family also came to the scene, there were women standing there and screaming hysterically.

“One man came close to me and told me that it may have happened a long time before he was discovered because his blood was dry.”

Leon says this is quite a shocking incident as they usually experience minor crimes in their area.

“There is always cable theft, housebreaking, and theft out of motor vehicle cases. But nothing this big like this murder.”

VICTIM: The body of ‘Mannetjies’ near De Grendel station. Picture supplied

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the suspects have not yet been arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding an incident near a golf course in Parow on Tuesday afternoon at about 1.35pm, where a 41-year-old male was stabbed to death, are under investigation.

“A murder case was registered for investigation.

“Parow police were called to the crime scene, where the victim was pointed out by a security officer.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]