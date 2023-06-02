Kraaifontein SAPS are investigating the mysterious murder of a man who was found stabbed to death in front of his home on Thursday morning. The body of Desmond “Ukie” Sass, 45, was found at about 6.30am at the corner of Alfred Street and Midway, in Scottsville.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “According to reports, members attended a complaint and on arrival found the 45-year-old man stabbed and fatally wounded. “He had a stab wound to the right side of his chest. He was declared as deceased by medical personnel. “Circumstances surrounding this stabbing incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

GONE: Desmond ‘Ukie’ Sass. Picture: Solly Lottering Desmond’s sister Cecile Jordaan said they were shocked when neighbours came to tell them that he was lying dead in the road just metres from their house in Alfred Street. “His body was still warm when we found him,” she said. “A taxi driver said when he drove past at 6am to pick up school children, there was nothing, so he must have been killed between then and 6.30am.

“We placed a pillow under his head and covered his warm body with a blanket because he was lying at such an awkward angle against the pavement. “He was stabbed twice in his chest, once in the lung.” She described Desmond as a sweet soul.