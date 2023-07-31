The close-knit community of Bothasig Gardens is in shock following the tragic death of one of its residents, who was allegedly murdered by her own son. The lifeless body of the 55-year-old woman was found in her apartment in the complex on Friday.

The woman was allegedly killed by her 27-year-old son who slit her throat. A resident, who did not want to be identified, says that the aunty was well-known in the community and had lived there for many years. “It’s now almost certain that it is her son. I believed he went in there and murdered his mother,” the man tells the Daily Voice.

“He slit her throat, the security guards confirmed that.” SCENE: The 55-year-old woman was found The man says they suspect the woman’s body was discovered by her husband when he arrived home around 5pm on Friday. “(Residents suspect) he discovered the wife and then notified security and then they came,” he says.

According to the neighbour, the woman’s son was known for causing trouble for the deceased. “Her husband isn’t also the most friendly person and he is very quiet. The murder must have happened during the day after he husband left (for work),” the man says. COMPLEX: Bothasig Gardens Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says police are investigating the murder.

“Bothasig police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in her house in Bothasig. “The victim was found with her throat slit. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” he says. Twigg says a 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court once he has been charged.

When the Daily Voice visited the complex on Sunday, the security guards said that no media was allowed inside. Ward councillor Miquette Temlett says she was shocked by the incident. COUNCILLOR: Miquette Temlett “I am extremely shocked and saddened by this horrible incident. As ward councillor, I am working very closely with the community safety groups as well as SAPS to ensure the safety of the community,” she says.