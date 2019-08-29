Police are on the hunt for a group of skelms who shot a delivery man but left his stock of warme worsies behind near the Jim Se Bos informal settlement.

Grassy Park police station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says cops made the discovery after they found the vehicle abandoned in Zeekoevlei on Friday morning.

“Officers on patrol noticed the delivery van in the road and went to look,” he says.

“They traced the details of the owner and found out that it is owned by someone in Brackenfell and the driver was delivering warme worsies in the area.”

Laing says when officers investigated why the vehicle was just abandoned, it was discovered that the driver had been shot in the chest and taken to hospital.

INVESTIGATING: Col. Laing

“When they inspected the vehicle, they found it was loaded with warme worsies at the back and it just didn’t make sense why it would be abandoned,” he says.

“While questioning residents, a woman revealed that she had seen an altercation earlier in the day but was not sure what was happening.

“The initial information we received was that the driver was in Tygerberg Hospital but we managed to trace him to Victoria Hospital where he was found with a bullet in his chest.

“We established that he was attacked in the Jim Se Bos informal settlement where they robbed him of his cellphone and cash but left the worsies behind.”

Laing says no arrests were made and the case transferred to Philippi Police Station as the crime happened in that police precinct.

If you have information, call Philippi police on 021 690 1504.

[email protected]