A Manenberg oupa has been left traumatised after he was shot by a group of skollies while smoking in his yard on Wednesday morning. The 59-year-old man, who asked not to be named, says he nearly lost his hand while his son is in a critical condition after the shooting during the early hours at his home in Letaba Road.

He says he came outside to smoke dagga when he was approached by a 19-year-old neighbour who joined him. “I came out at about 1am to smoke a groen pyp and that guy came and sat with me in the yard. “My 25-year-old son came out of the house to tell me to come inside and was standing here in the yard waiting for me when the three guys came.”

He says the gunman asked whether the oupa was a drug mert and when he said no, they opened fire. “The other boy ran first into the house and was shot in the leg and I ran after him. INCIDENT: Shots fired in Letaba Road, Manenberg “I felt something burning and saw they shot me in my right hand twice,” he says.

“My son was shot in the neck and collapsed in the yard. We were taken to Groote Schuur Hospital and my son had to go for an operation but I was discharged. “The other boy is still in hospital. I can’t believe they just shot me for no reason. I mean we are mos not gangsters.” Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, says a case of attempted murder is being investigated: “According to reports, the victims were sitting in a backyard when the suspects opened fire.