A Scottsdene family is grieving after a relative was shot in Watsonia Park on Sunday night. Neville Rhodas, 39, was watching TV when he was hit through the window of the house.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a white car drive slowly along Johnson Street before stopping outside Rhodas’ house. His younger sister says: “Neville was known to everyone in Watsonia Park. He didn’t worry with gangsters and could walk wherever he wanted to. He had a sag hart for children. “He had asthma and spent a lot of time with the neighbours’ children in Watsonia Park.

“He was watching the Sunday night stuk on e.tv and then there were three skote through the window. He sat here on the setee. It was a miracle that our grandchild wasn’t shot and he ran to the room when he heard the gunshots.” “The one bullet hit him in the face and we had to rush him to Kraaifontein Day Hospital. He was strong and said his one sister must look after the children. He died after 10. We are in deep shock because he wasn’t busy with ugly things. “We don’t know how we are going to bury him because nobody in the family works.”

ACCESS: Bullets struck Rhodas through window Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “Kraaifontein SAPS attended to a shooting scene at a premises in Johnson Street, Watsonia Park, Kraaifontein. The 39-year-old victim was not on the scene as he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where he later passed away due to his injuries. A murder case was opened for investigation. “ According to reports, the victim and family members were sitting watching TV when an unknown male came and fired three shots at the deceased who was sitting on the couch that was in front of the living room window. The deceased was hit twice in the head. The suspect ran away. Four adult males were later arrested after information was received and followed up. The possibility that this incident can be gang-related will be investigated.” Anyone with any information can anonymously contact the investigating officer detective sergeant Jephtha of Kraaifontein SAPS on 021 980 5558/082 469 3319 or Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.