Two Lavender Hill families are feeling the effects of the ongoing gang war in the area after a 33-year-old man was killed and an 11-year-old boy wounded during a shooting on Thursday.

A 58-year-old family member of Waseef Appolis said the 33-year-old was standing in St Thomas Street when he was caught in crossfire by two rival gang members at 7.45pm and was shot in the head.

“Waseef was standing outside by the gate of his cousin’s house just around the corner from his own home when these two guys started shooting at each other.

“The reason why Waseef was standing there was to use their wifi and he was on his phone when the shooting started, but he was in the middle of two guys who were shooting each other, so they got him instead.”

He says Waseef kept to himself and was not involved in any gang-related activity.

“He did not even smoke or anything like that, he just kept to himself and he was a real family guy who cared for those he loved.

“The gangsters also shot a young boy who was standing close by and that boy is well-known here because he plays soccer but now he might not be able to play again.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, community activist Ralph Bouwers said the 11-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg and is still in surgery following the shooting.

INJURED: 11-year-old boy

“He is going for an operation (yesterday) and we have to wait to see how it turns out but he will definitely not be able to play again for some time.

“It is sad because he was a really promising player who always won awards and has a real passion for the game.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Steenberg police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder with no arrests made yet.

