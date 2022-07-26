Belhar residents say they are living in fear after a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in his home on Sunday while a five-year-old girl was also wounded in the same shooting. Residents told the Daily Voice an unknown male shooter visited the home of Brandon Gerbach, aka Boogie, in Kies Lane at around 8.30pm and after knocking on the door, the man entered the house and fired multiple shots.

Brandon was killed while another man and the little girl were both shot in the arm. A 39-year-old female resident said: “That house is where a lot of the guys go to smoke drugs almost every day. “The guy who lived there was a gangster but we are not sure who the parents of that girl are but she is there often.”

“We were very worried when we found out she was shot. Nobody has come back to the house yet. Last week they also shot at a drug house in the area.” After the shooting, neighbours came out to check on the victims and Brandon was found lying in the house with a bullet wound to his head. Godfrey Leng, Belhar CPF chairperson, confirmed the house was a popular hangout.