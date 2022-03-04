Manenberg Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot and killed while standing at a winkel on Thursday morning.

The hartseer family of Sime Petersen says he died just a day after celebrating his 41st birthday.

According to residents, Sime was standing at the winkel in Elbe Road when skollies passed by and just opened fire.

“The Americans and the Fancy Boys are fighting in the area so any man is a target even if they are not a gangster,” said a resident who asked not to be named.

VICTIM: Sime Petersen, 41

His cousin Ronette Olsen, 44, says the family was asleep when he was shot.

“It was about 3am in the morning and he was on the corner. He always walked around that time of the morning and we always told him not to but he believed because he wasn’t a gangster, he would be fine.

“We heard the shot but then someone came to knock us awake and told us it was Sime who was shot.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says cops were called to the scene at 3.35am where they found Sime.

“Upon arrival they found the body of a male who sustained a gunshot wound to his body,” he says.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“Manenberg Police are investigating a murder.”

Ronette says as they prepare to bury Sime they have many unanswered questions.

“It’s so unfair. Why did they shoot him if everyone knew him and they all knew he wasn’t part of any gang?”

