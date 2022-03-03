A woman is fighting for her life after her boyfriend allegedly doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

Noxolo Litholi, 40, was drinking with her man and friends and then decided to go home.

The suspect followed her home, where he allegedly threw the fuel on her and set her alight.

Her family says they are not surprised by the incident as he had been telling people that he was going to do it again.

Her cousin Lungani Gosa, 43, says the incident happened on Saturday, 26 February.

“I was standing in the road and her daughters came screaming that their mother was on fire.

“They said that she was trapped inside the burning hokkie, the suspect placed a wooden log and then a brick on top of it, meaning he didn’t want her to be out.

“Luckily her neighbours reacted quickly and rescued her.

“The boyfriend was not around, I was told that he ran away after locking her in.”

DESCRIBED ATTACK: Cousin Lungani Gosa, 43

Lungani adds: “I heard from their friends that he bought the petrol the day before, and he told them that he plans on burning Noxolo.

“He followed her home when she said she was going to sleep and then used the petrol that he had been hiding.”

He says Noxolo is recovering in hospital and cannot speak as her face, torso and arms are severely burnt.

He says the suspect’s arms and face were also burnt and he was being treated in the same ward as his victim.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says no one has been arrested for the arson attack yet and the matter is still under investigation.

