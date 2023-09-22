The Worcester Regional Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in the mang for raping his girlfriend’s daughter for three years while her mother was at work. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says he was convicted alongside two of his friends who also raped the girl.

“The Worcester Regional Court sitting at Swellendam Magistrates Court has sentenced a mother’s boyfriend to life imprisonment and his two friends to 15 years imprisonment after convicting them for the rape and sexual exploitation of her minor child. The court ordered their names to be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders, and the National Child Protection Register (declaring them unfit to work with children), declared them unfit to possess a firearm and ordered the victim to be informed when parole is considered for the accused.” He says there were four accused charged with rape and sexual exploitation. The boyfriend was charged with four counts of rape and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child. His three friends were each charged with a count of rape.

“On Friday the boyfriend and two of his friends pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them and were sentenced. The fourth friend, 23, pleaded not guilty, and his trial had to be separated. He will appear at the Robertson Regional Court. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila The State alleged that the boyfriend, 30, was in a relationship with the girl’s mother and she worked long hours. She would ask him to look after her child while she was at work. Instead, he raped her from age nine until she turned 12 years old, and her ordeal happened between 2018 and 2021.” State Advocate Heinrich Koert told the court that in one of the incidents, the boyfriend invited his two friends aged 26 and 28 years old to rape her.

Magistrate Abigail Juries sentenced the boyfriend to life imprisonment but sentenced his two co-accused to 15 years imprisonment after finding substantial and compelling circumstances for her to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. She found the fact that the accused pleaded guilty and did not subject the complainant to the secondary trauma of protracted trial was a substantial and compelling circumstance. She considered that to be a sign of remorse. She also found that the two friends were induced by the boyfriend to have sex with the complainant and that it only occurred once in respect of each accused. The period of two years they spent in custody and their respective ages were also substantial and compelling circumstances. She also believed that they could still be rehabilitated.