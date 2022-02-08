A man has saved his father’s life after dragging him out of their home as it caught alight.

The fire in Hazendal on Sunday morning has left 11 people homeless.

Their Wendy house was burnt by the fire that started at the back of their home in Fourth Avenue and destroyed three other houses at about 5am.

Oupa Mogamat Abdurahman, 63, from Fifth Avenue, who previously suffered from a stroke, was fast asleep when his bed caught fire, says his son Irshaad.

“I was woken up by loud screams and suddenly I could smell smoke.

“In a second our house was burning and the fire dropped on dad’s bed and without thinking, I just pulled him out as I shouted for help.

“At least he wasn’t hurt in the process and I only suffered minor scratches on my arm as I had to go in to save our personal documents.”

On the corner of Downing Street and Fourth Avenue, one family lost alles.

Devastated mom Saadia Faried says: “We are left with nothing, the school uniform and stationery is gone, and even worse, a friend’s car that my husband was working on, and he doesn’t even know the car is gone, we don't know how he’s going to take the news.”

DEVASTATED: Saadia Fariek outside Hazendal home

Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Jermaine Carelse confirms they were alerted to the fire at 5.21am.

The victims include two men and two women, and five kids attending Bokmakierie Primary and Garlandale Secondary schools who are in need of uniforms and stationery.

They also need help with food, clothing, building material and household items.

If you’d like to assist, call Saadia on 068 036 1311 or community activist Roni Harris at 076 708 2427.

