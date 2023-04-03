A man nearly burnt his face off while trying to save his car from a raging fire. Ten shacks were destroyed in the blaze in Barlow Street, Wallacedene on Saturday.

The flames were fanned by a strong wind and desperate residents scrambled to get buckets of water and sand to douse the fire. CHAOS: The fire raged in Barlow Street. The fire allegedly started after a woman forgot to switch off her stove. Ten families could not save any of their possessions as the fire razed their homes.

Married father of four, Samuel Xhobiso, 38, says his family lost everything. “It happened between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday. People grabbed what they could but the wind was strong and flames were high. “We heard the fire started after a woman cooked her food and then forgot to switch off the stove.

Married father of four Samuel Xhobiso says his family lost everything. “My shack started burning and my fridge and bed caught alight. It was bad, we could do nothing,” a sad Sameul says. “One man burnt his hands and his face when he tried to get his car.” Marshall Ficks says he ran to save his Toyota Etios.