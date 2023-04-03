A man nearly burnt his face off while trying to save his car from a raging fire.
Ten shacks were destroyed in the blaze in Barlow Street, Wallacedene on Saturday.
The flames were fanned by a strong wind and desperate residents scrambled to get buckets of water and sand to douse the fire.
The fire allegedly started after a woman forgot to switch off her stove.
Ten families could not save any of their possessions as the fire razed their homes.
Married father of four, Samuel Xhobiso, 38, says his family lost everything.
“It happened between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday. People grabbed what they could but the wind was strong and flames were high.
“We heard the fire started after a woman cooked her food and then forgot to switch off the stove.
“My shack started burning and my fridge and bed caught alight. It was bad, we could do nothing,” a sad Sameul says.
“One man burnt his hands and his face when he tried to get his car.”
Marshall Ficks says he ran to save his Toyota Etios.
“If not for that wall I could have died. I ran to my car that’s parked next to the wall but when I got in, the heat was so bad that it burnt me but luckily I could pull out and save my car.”
Marshall says he drove to a pharmacy in Bellville to treat his face: “I knew I was going to wait long at the day hospital to get help.”
If you’d like to help the 10 families affected by the fire please call Samuel on 064 082 1878.