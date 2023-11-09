Mitchells Plain police have arrested a 47-year-old man who was allegedly caught in the act of raping his teenage cousin who has Down syndrome. It is alleged that her aunt, 65, walked into a room and found the girl, 18, straddling the older man on Monday morning.

The aunt says the suspect walked into the house on Monday dik gesuip and entered the room where the teen was lying. The aunt explains: “I didn’t think anything of it because he has nine children of his own, seven of them are girls. I went upstairs because my grandchild of a year was going up the stairs, that’s when I saw him lying with his pants down and her hand around his neck. “He didn’t see me, so I went down to call my nephew as a witness, when we came back she was sitting on top of him without her panties.”

The aunt says she called her niece and they went downstairs. The victim’s brother moered the suspect and the community joined in giving the alleged rapist a pak slae. The teen told the Daily Voice that it was not the first time her cousin had sex with her She says at the beginning she told him to stop “because it was sore” but he didn’t.