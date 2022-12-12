A family has been left in shock after a young man lost his balance and fell to his death from a four-storey balcony.
Theresa Andreas, 55, from Scottsdene says she had raised 29-year-old Rodney Fredericks.
According to her, Rodney was a healthy young man who played club rugby and cycled, and wasn’t drunk on the day he died.
“They say he was sitting on the ledge in front of a flat and chatting to someone when he suddenly lost his balance and fell to his death, four storeys below,” she explains.
“He was the breadwinner in our home. I raised him since he was a year old when his own mother passed away.”
According to residents, Rodney was a good rugby player and played for Hands and Heart and Young Stars.
Theresa says: “They came to call me just after midnight on Saturday and said Rodney fell. I went into shock when I saw his bloody body lying on the ground. We don’t really know what happened but I’ll leave it in God’s hands.
“They tried to resuscitate him, he woke up a few times but kept passing out.”
She says they took him to Kraaifontein Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival: “The doctors said the impact of the fall was too great and he could not be saved.”
Theresa adds: “I don’t even know how I’m going to bury him because he doesn’t have a funeral policy although he worked. He was a good man and everyone around here liked him.”