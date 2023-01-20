Kobindren Chettiar, 34, was at his eldest brother’s home in Rustfern, Phoenix, on January 7 when he was shot, allegedly by a neighbour.

Chettiar's brother, Yesivan, said their elder brother Hegandren invited the entire family to his home for a get-together before they all returned to work the following week.

“Load shedding started at 10pm, so we used a mobile battery-operated boombox to play music. About 30 minutes later, as everyone was leaving, the neighbour swore at Hegandren. He said we must turn off the music.

“Hegandren said he would talk to him when everyone left. While he was saying his goodbyes, the neighbour, who is also related to us, turned up with a gun."