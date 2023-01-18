Kuils River cops are investigating the murder of an unknown Indian man who was killed in a suspected hit on Tuesday. Shortly after 1pm, cops closed down a large part of Jan van Riebeeck Road after the man was found slumped behind the steering wheel of his white Mercedes-Benz.

According to a source, the scene left officers confused as to why he would pull off at a random spot along the busy road. Scene left officers confused. Pictures Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident, adding: “Kuils River SAPS has opened a murder docket for further investigation following a shooting incident that claimed the life of an unknown Indian man. “The scene is currently being combed by detectives and forensic experts to search for any leads that might assist the investigation team.”

Pojie said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man was flagged over by another vehicle and the occupants then fired the shots. “Preliminary information suggests that the deceased, who was travelling in his Mercedes-Benz in the direction of Eerste River from Kuils River on the Van Riebeeck Road between 1pm and 1.30pm, was pulled over by occupants driving a white Toyota Corolla,” he explained. SITE: Body is removed. “It is further alleged that one of the occupants got out of the Toyota and opened fire on the deceased, hitting him several times on his upper body.