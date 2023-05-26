A brazen shooting in Darling had the community on edge this week. A 26-year-old man was gunned down on Tuesday, in full view of what is believed to be his young son and his girlfriend, on the corner of Bloekomboom and Eikeboom avenues after 8pm.

Video footage of the murder shared across social media shows the victim chatting with two other men and a woman while a child stands nearby. A group of five mense head towards the victim and one shoots him twice in the face, in full view of the camera. Another shooter takes the gun and continues to fire it.

Amid this, the victim’s two friends flee and the child falls to the ground. The woman looks away as the shots ring out. The shooter, who is standing over the victim’s body, struggles to fire the gun. He cocks the firearm again, and more shots go off. The gunman then calmly walks away, past the woman.

She grabs the child and starts shaking the victim, who was shot seven times, according to IOL. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed that a murder investigation was under way by Darling SAPS. “It is alleged that an unknown suspect approached the victim, later identified as Zhakier Voterson, and shot him multiple times in the head and face.

“The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained. The unknown suspect fled on foot,” Pojie said. “The motive for the attack forms part of the investigation.” A resident, who has lived in Darling for more than 20 years, said gangsters from neighbouring towns are coming to the quiet dorpie to hide out.