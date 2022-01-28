Leiden residents are calling for increased police visibility after a shooting that led to the death of a 21-year-old man on Wednesday night.

Reggie Hills, a member of the local neighbourhood watch Enough is Enough, said the shooting took place just after 9.30pm in Eland Street, while he did not know the victim.

“There were guys driving in a white Toyota Etios and they were first coming down Boetsap Road throwing bottles in the street,” he says.

“They then came down Eland Street from Symphony Road side and started shooting as they were driving. Three guys got out of the car when they came by the shop here and then they started shooting at the people in the road. The guy that died was the only one who was hit.

“After the shooting, the guys then ran towards the circle at the end of the road where the car picked them up and drove away.”

He says while he did not know the victim, something needs to be done to keep residents safe.

“There are so many things happening here in this area but it is because the police just do not have enough manpower plus the street lights have been off for so long despite us pleading with the councillor to put them back on.”

A woman said the victim lived in Suburban but when the Daily Voice visited the address, the family was not there.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Delft police are investigating the murder of the 21-year-old man, who was shot in the head and body.

No arrests have been made.

[email protected]