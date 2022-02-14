Kalkfontein residents were shocked to find the body of an unidentified 24-year-old man found shot in what they believe was a robbery gone wrong.

A 32-year-old man, who lives near Elmarie Street, said the shooting took place just before 7am.

“I heard the shots going off and then I saw two guys running down the street away from the body that was lying on the ground,” he says.

“I do not know the guy that was shot but I heard them arguing before the time, so I think the guy was robbed and then he tried to fight them off.”

Residents around the area said the man was seen walking down the street a hour before he was shot.

“People saw him coming down the road and they saw he was walking home from a party last night so he was sieka bietjie dronk but they still do not know who he was or where he was going,” the resident said.

“The gangsters walk around here and threaten the young guys that are walking around at night because they think any bra is part of a gang.

“I myself stay home at night or I drive because they just now think I am a gangster or they try to rob me like they did with this bra this morning.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said Kuils River Police are investigating a case of murder.

“(Sunday) morning at around 6.45am, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Elmarie Street Kalkfontein, Kuils River, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested,” he said.

