A 23-year-old man from Site C in Khayelitsha was allegedly killed by three teenage girls over a broken bottle of dop, leaving residents shocked and a family seeking answers. Zolani Toyana was drinking with the girls when a borrel of gin broke in his hands after it slipped. It is understood to have angered the girls, who then attacked and killed him.

The girls allegedly punched, kicked and pelted him with stones. They stabbed him in the stomach and neck, slitting his jugular vein, which killed him, reports the Cape Argus. After the fatal attack and supposed lack of police action, an impromptu march took place on Tuesday when residents and Toyana’s friends went to the Lingelethu cop shop in Khayelitsha to demand the arrests of the killers. Family member Naledi Nofemele said: “Zolani had for a while been drinking with the girls and they know each other.

“They assaulted him with a bottle in the head and when it broke, stabbed him in the neck and in the stomach after he broke a bottle of gin.” Nofemele claimed the girls should have asked to be reimbursed for their dop instead of taking Zolani’s life. “They should have gone to the family and reported that Zolani had broken their alcohol and asked that they be given their money. Killing him is not justified, whether it was a mistake or not, and can never be forgiven and we want them to be arrested.”