THE National Council of SPCA (NSPCA) will press charges against a Johannesburg TikToker who sparked outrage after filming himself force-feeding bier to a fish. The videos, widely circulated on social media, have drawn significant backlash for their apparent cruelty, prompting the NSPCA to take action under animal welfare laws.

In a shocking video, the man is shown pouring beer down the fish’s open mouth. In another clip, he made two fish kiss while giggling. After seeing this, NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock said they searched and were able to identify the man. “The NSPCA will be laying criminal charges against the individual seen in a recent viral video pouring an alcoholic beverage, suspected to be beer, down the mouth of a common carp. The individual has been tracked, and contacted, and the compilation of a docket is in its final stages.

“In the video published by the man, he is seen holding the fish in one hand while pouring the beverage into its mouth. He is heard laughing and appears entertained throughout the video. “He admitted to the act and stated that his motivation was ‘fun’. The man, who describes himself on TikTok as ‘fun’, ‘entrepreneur’, ‘CEO’, and ‘innovative’, will face criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962. Specific charges are in relation to sections 2(1)(a), (n), (q), and (r).” He said if anyone is found guilty of these charges, they could face imprisonment, a fine, or suspended sentence.

Peacock added that since the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, the NSPCA has seen an alarming increase in videos depicting animal cruelty. “Much of our inspectors’ time and resources are now taken up by tracking and investigating the sources of such videos. “The NSPCA is heartened by the widespread condemnation of the man’s actions, which reflects the compassion many South Africans feel for animals - including fish, who are often overlooked in their capacity for sentience and suffering.