Cops are keeping tjoepstil in the case where a man was arrested for allegedly taking a hit out on his wife. Shebeen owner Zikhona Maphasa, 42, was shot by a suspect who ended up turning the gun on himself.

Her husband Bob Mguli appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court for murder last week. He previously told the Daily Voice he was on his way to deposit money when his vrou was gunned down on October 16 in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. She was closing the off-sales liquor shop when a man entered and shot at her.

KILLED: Maphasa, 42. At the time, Mguli asked not to be named but told the Daily Voice: “After the shooting the suspect ran away on foot and residents chased after him. He jumped from yard to yard until he ran into someone’s hokkie.” The owner of the shack was tieping at the time and the suspect joined him on the bed. “The police were on the scene, they tried to negotiate with the suspect, we then heard a gunshot. He killed himself,” said Mguli, who was arrested on November 29. A family member said he was caught when the shooter’s phone was found.

“In that phone it was discovered that Bob was in contact with the dead suspect,” the relative said. “He was arrested with three other people, a sangoma and two men from Site B. He apparently paid them R50 000. “There was a text which said if they botch the job, they will be killed, and I think that is the reason the suspect killed himself when the community members chased him.”