A 19-year-old father from Manenberg is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed eight times by his friend in Red River Street. It is alleged that Chadwin Africa, a dad of one, was standing by a winkel in front of his house on Friday afternoon when his friend walked up to him and started stabbing him.

Mom Janet Africa said that Chadwin was previously assaulted by the same suspect. “They did not argue or nothing, Chadwin was standing outside by the shop with his child when the suspect just came and started stabbing then ran away. SCENE: Chadwin Africa stabbed in front of winkel. “The knife was stuck in his neck, we could just see the steeltjie, he was stabbed above his heart, his stomach, in his leg but most of the stab wounds was in in his back.

“A friend living nearby drove him to the hospital while the knife was stuck in his neck. “According to the suspect’s mom, he has a kop probleem but he doesn’t act like it, he seems normal.” According to the suspect’s mother, her 27-year-old son has a mental problem where he just snaps and starts attacking people.

“I was at work when I got the call that my son had stabbed someone. Something is wrong with him, anytime dan hak hy uit then afterwards he doesn’t even realise what happened. I don’t know what happened to him to behave like this.” “I notice he talks to himself and makes hand gestures. I took him to a hospital for an evaluation and he walked home because he claims there is nothing wrong with him. “I need to have him checked because he doesn’t do drugs, he is just indoors.”