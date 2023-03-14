Delft police are investigating a murder case after an unknown man was shot and killed inside his car on Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 8am along Hindle Road, opposite Blikkiesdorp in Delft.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Delft police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident Monday at about 8.25am on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road, Delft in which an adult male was shot and fatally wounded. “Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The unknown suspect/s fled and are yet to be arrested.”

VEHICLE : Stukkend geskiet. Picture: Marsha Dean According to a member of the Delft Neighbourhood Watch, who asked to remain anonymous, the corner of Hindle Road and Symphony Way is a hotspot for crime. “We always stand by the robots and make sure the school children are safe over the road in the morning. We were done working by the robots and as we were walking to Blikkiesdorp to get our bags, we just heard a lot of gunshots going off. “I didn’t see anything, we just started running for safety. The car [of the deceased] came past us until it came to a standstill. We continued running into Blikkiesdorp because we were scared and not far from the gate.”